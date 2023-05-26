Giraudel-Eggleston flower show & market fair celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Giraudel-Eggleston Flower Growers Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce the 50th Anniversary of the Giraudel-Eggleston Flower Show and Market Fair carded for May 27th – 30th, 2023, under the theme ‘Still Blooming’.

The Flower Show and Market Fair has been an exquisite floricultural tradition of the twin communities of Giraudel and Eggleston since 1973 and is renowned for its profusion of exotic floral displays, gardening and landscaping, and retail exhibition of their harvest. The vibrant and colorful festival made a comeback last year following Hurricane Maria and is intended this year to attract flower and plant enthusiasts from across the region and generate income for the stakeholders and community.

The activity will be launched on Saturday, May 27th at 10:00 am at the Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel in Giraudel, with Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica delivering the feature address. The Honorable Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, and Mrs. Chekira Lockhart-Hypolite, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau South constituency will also deliver brief remarks.

The show will feature florists, flower designers, exotic plant growers, gardeners, and landscapers from the twin communities; with additional highlights such as a floral exhibition and sale, entertainment, and local cuisine. Adult admission costs 20 Eastern Caribbean Dollars, while admission is free for children under 12 years old.

The Discover Dominica Authority welcomes the return of the flower show and invites patrons to visit the picturesque villages and support community tourism at its best.