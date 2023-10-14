Glebe Skills Training Centre being renovated with Taiwan’s help

The Glebe Hill Skills Training Center, located in the western town of Barrouallie, has experienced a decline in its condition over time, leading to safety concerns among local residents. However, efforts are currently underway to rebuild the center.

The collaboration between the Embassy, Taiwan Technical Mission, and the SVG Adult and Continuing Education Department of the Ministry of Education aims to meet this particular requirement within the framework of the Women’s Empowerment Project.

By renovating the facility, it is anticipated that the Glebe skill training center will offer improved vocational training opportunities to women and young individuals residing in the surrounding neighborhoods.

On October 12, 2023, Ambassador Fiona Fan, along with Curtis King, Minister of Education, and Chief Kevin Lin of Taiwan Technical Mission, paid a visit to the Glebe Skills Training Center Renovation Project.

The center will function as the focal point for the facilitation and advancement of micro and small enterprises within the geographic area.