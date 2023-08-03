Mr. Glen Beache, CEO of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, will step down on September 8, 2023.

“September 8, 2023 will be my last day as the CEO of the Tourism Authority, ” he told state media today.

Beache added that he has sent in his resignation and it is a sad time for him. “My team here has been good, it’s like a family, I love them dearly”, he said. Beach noted that what they have accomplished as a team has been exceptional.

“It has been a great 13 years and I hope whoever takes over this position will understand what a wonderful team they have inherited. I am grateful for the opportunities that I had, I am grateful for the team that I have led over the years both from the ministry and especially the tourism authority, ” Beache said.

When asked why he is leaving, he said: ” I think there comes a time when it is just basically time”.

He said he still loves the tourism industry, but “I think maybe it’s time to move on”.

Mr. Beache said he played a pivotal role in the establishment of the SVGTA