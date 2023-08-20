Glen community shops for young entrepreneurs remain shuttered

The spaces for barbershops, cellphone repair shops, and bakeries at the Glen Plaza remain a long-awaited reality for young entrepreneurs in the community.

In October 2020, the Roads, Buildings, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA), in a press release, said it had commenced the construction of a small business plaza in the community of Glen, opposite where the Police Mobile Unit was located.

In November 2020, BRAGSA said they were in the process of completing construction of a small business plaza in the community of Glen.

On December 9, 2021, during the budget debate, while speaking about the adversities facing young people, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves said free spaces would be established for young entrepreneurs.

“If you’re in Glen, in East St. George, going to Glen, you’ll see what we’re doing. We’re building some—almost community markets—but they’re not for just selling products; they’re for selling services.” He said.

“We’re providing these spaces to young entrepreneurs to set up their businesses because one of the challenges that small or young businesses or entrepreneurs have is that they want startup money; that’s one issue, and we’re dealing with that with PRYME”, Gonsalves said back then.

As of August 20, 2023, the buildings are complete; however, there are no barbershops or cellphone repair shops operating. The buildings remain locked up as of the time of publication.

Efforts to reach the area representative, Camilo Gonsalves, proved futile. The community shops for young entrepreneurs were built at a cost of $323,000.