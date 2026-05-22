Glen SDA church to host free community health fair

Residents of Glen, Fairhall, Calliaqua, and the surrounding areas are invited to attend a free Community Health Fair this Sunday, May 24th, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Hosted by the members of the Glen SDA church, the health and wellness event will be held at the Fairhall Primary School grounds in Glen. The fair is designed to provide essential preventative health services and wellness checks to the local community at no cost.

Attendees will have access to a variety of free services administered by local health professionals. These services include:

Blood pressure and blood sugar testing

Dental assessments

Physical therapy assessments

Nail care

Organizers emphasize that admission is completely free and are encouraging everyone in the surrounding communities to take advantage of this opportunity. The Glen SDA church extends a warm welcome to the public, urging residents to “come and let our health professionals take care of you”.