Global career institute expands opportunities for Caribbean professionals

In September 2026, the Global Career Institute (GCI) will launch a specialized international leadership workshop titled “Impactful Leadership: Business and People.”

This initiative aims to enhance the skills of Caribbean executives and senior managers through four interactive, live online sessions led by global expert Professor Joel Farnworth.

The curriculum bridges the gap between leadership theory and practical application, covering essential topics such as organizational performance, human capital metrics, and strategic development.

By offering this virtual program, GCI provides accessible professional development that connects regional professionals with high-level global standards without the need for travel.

Participants who complete the training will receive professional certification from EIU-Paris, reinforcing GCI’s mission to strengthen leadership capacity across the Caribbean.