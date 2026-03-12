Global Oil Reserve Release Fails to Curb Rising Prices

In an effort to stabilise soaring energy costs caused by the conflict in Iran, dozens of nations have committed to releasing 400 million barrels of oil from their emergency stockpiles.

The United States plans to provide nearly half of this total, yet market prices remain high due to ongoing maritime security threats in the Strait of Hormuz.

Because this critical waterway is currently impassable for many tankers, analysts suggest that increasing global supply may not be enough to offset the massive daily shortfall.

Despite government intervention, fuel prices continue to rise as investors worry about the potential for a prolonged regional war.

This collective action by the International Energy Agency mirrors past emergency measures but faces significant hurdles in calming a volatile global market.