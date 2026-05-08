Global race for a heat-stable Hantavirus vaccine

Race for Heat-Stable Vaccine Accelerates Following Deadly Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak

An international team of scientists is racing to develop a vaccine for the deadly hantavirus following an outbreak on the luxury cruise ship MV Hondius that left three people dead. The outbreak has been linked to the Andes strain, which is easily transmissible between humans, prompting fears of a global spread.

Officials are currently scrambling to trace dozens of passengers who have already disembarked, while 20 people remain on the stricken ship waiting to be repatriated. While the exact origin of the outbreak is unknown, reports suggest some passengers may have been exposed to the rat-borne virus during a pre-departure birdwatching trip to a rubbish tip.

Currently, there is no approved vaccine or specific cure for hantavirus, and early medical intervention remains the only true defense. Symptoms can take up to eight weeks to manifest and often mimic the flu—causing fever, fatigue, and muscle aches—which creates a dangerous incubation period where the virus can spread undetected.

If the infection progresses to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) or hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), it can cause acute kidney failure, internal bleeding, and lung damage. HPS is particularly lethal, killing approximately 40 percent of infected patients and requiring intensive care such as oxygen therapy, mechanical ventilation, and dialysis.

To combat this, researchers at the University of Bath have developed a promising new antigen against Hantaan disease that has shown ‘excellent’ immune responses in both lab and animal testing.

Crucially, the scientists are utilizing a process known as ensilication, which encases the vaccines in microscopic layers of material to make them resistant to temperature changes. This thermal stabilization breakthrough means the vaccine would not need to be stored at freezing temperatures, potentially allowing life-saving doses to be delivered by drone to remote areas during urgent outbreaks.

While the vaccine still requires rigorous clinical trials before it can be approved for widespread use, Professor Asel Sartbaeva, who is involved in the project, stated that a successful vaccine would be highly effective in preventing future outbreaks or mitigating the severe consequences of the infection.