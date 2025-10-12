Gold Mind Vocal Recording Camp Delivers Soulful Anthems

Gold Mind Collective Unveils a Groundbreaking Series of 8 New Releases from Emerging Artists

The Gold Mind Collective today announced the highly anticipated release of eight new singles from its premier Gold Mind Vocal Recording Camp. The collection will be officially released on Friday, October 10, 2025, and will be available on all major digital streaming platforms.

This powerful new series introduces a roster of exceptionally talented young artists from St.

Vincent and the Grenadines, each bringing a unique voice, international sound, and profound emotional depth to the contemporary music landscape.

The Gold Mind Vocal Recording Camp represents the Collective’s commitment to fostering fresh sounds and real stories from emerging voices around the world. This collection of

releases showcases a diverse range of musical styles, from soulful ballads to bold, expressive anthems—all united by a theme of authenticity and emotional connection.

“We are thrilled to introduce the world to these incredible young voices,” said a

spokesperson for the Gold Mind Collective. “This project is about giving young artists a platform to express themselves and share their stories through music. Their passion, authenticity, and international sound truly shine in every song.”

The new releases feature a stunning lineup of emerging Vincentian talent:

Alonnie James (12) – “The Light” delivers a soulful and tender performance filled with emotion and smooth vocal control.

Calcia Bowens (11) – “Dream” brings a soft-spoken gentleness and immense promise from the project’s youngest participant.

Charisma Lee (15) – “Jesus Alone” showcases a strong, powerful voice marked by emotional depth and confidence.

Chiamaka Jackson (18) – “Believe” demonstrates a warm tone, quiet intensity, and artistic maturity.

Blessing Bacchus (15) – “Queen” stands out as an emotional and natural talent with commanding vocal presence.

Kyyah Rodriguez (19) – “Entwine” contributes fearless energy, bold artistry, and an expressive presence.

Simonique – “Forever Changed” brings a heartfelt and empowering message of growth and transformation.

Al – “The One” rounds out the collection with smooth vocals and undeniable charisma.

Listeners can expect a journey through a wide spectrum of human emotion—from the quiet introspection of “Dream” to the fearless energy of “Entwine.” Each track is produced to the highest standard of audio excellence, blending local artistry with an international sound that showcases the unique qualities of each artist’s voice.