Gonsalves accuses govt of abandoning the vulnerable

Government of Abandoning the Disadvantaged

Former Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has launched a scathing critique of the current administration, accusing them of abandoning the nation’s most vulnerable citizens and politicizing basic human needs. During a recent public address, Gonsalves highlighted a growing crisis of everyday survival for many individuals, arguing that the government has turned its back on those who are suffering.

According to Gonsalves, citizens are facing immense financial pressure and are actively seeking help for basic necessities such as medical bills, funeral expenses, food, and school tuition for their children. However, he claims that public servants are turning away those in need of social welfare assistance, reportedly telling disadvantaged individuals that “Santa Claus [is] not in power anymore,” in reference to the end of Gonsalves’s administration.

“What is government about if not trying to help people?” Gonsalves asked, asserting that the current ruling politicians are effectively “hiding from people” who want to discuss their suffering.

Gonsalves pointed to several specific examples of this alleged abandonment, including the bullying and firing of civil servants who lack tenure, and the practice of giving preferential treatment within the police force based on political affiliations.

Furthermore, he accused the government of refusing to accept payments or grant land titles to over 200 citizens who had previously accepted legitimate offers for housing and land built by the ULP government, describing the situation as “petty politics” that is placing a heavy burden on the public.

The economic pressures facing the disadvantaged are being exacerbated by what Gonsalves called a “wrong and dangerous” ideological decision to implement an International Monetary Fund (IMF) austerity program. He noted that this austerity comes at a time when global commodity prices for food and fuel are skyrocketing due to international conflicts. While everyday citizens bear the brunt of these costs, Gonsalves criticized the government’s cost of living task force for moving at a “snail’s pace,” holding only one meeting months after its initial announcement. The economic strain is so severe that minibus operators are being forced to pull their vehicles off the roads because they can no longer afford to operate them, a situation Gonsalves warns will be worsened by the new government’s plans to cut duty-free concessions.

The starkest example of this abandonment, according to Gonsalves, is the ongoing water crisis on Union Island. Reading an emotional message from a constituent, Gonsalves highlighted reports that access to drinking water is being dictated by political allegiance. He condemned this alleged favoritism, emphasizing that water is a matter of basic survival and that “hunger, thirst and suffering do not know political color”.

Gonsalves called on the government, specifically the Minister of Grenadines Affairs, to take personal responsibility and ensure a fair and immediate distribution of water to the people of Union Island, rather than playing politics on the ground with who receives aid.

Gonsalves portrayed the current administration as being disconnected from the realities of the working poor, focusing on “empty talk” and public relations stunts rather than taking immediate, effective action to ease the immense pressure on the disadvantaged.