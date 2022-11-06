Gonsalves advises Caribbean nations to stop signing ‘destructive declarations’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves has a word of advice for Caribbean countries that will be participating in COP27, which takes place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6–18.

COP27, according to its website, is a golden opportunity for all stakeholders to rise to the occasion and tackle effectively the global challenge of climate change, facilitated by Egypt on the African continent.

Gonsalves, in a Twitter post on November 5, said the following:

“If Caribbean countries want to go to COP27 to tell tales of woe from Hurricanes Ian and Lisa, we might as well stay home.” Been there, done that. Two issues: loss and damage and adaptation finance. Don’t you get any progress there? Walk out. “Stop signing declarations that assure your destruction.”

If Caribbean countries wanna go to COP27 to tell tales of woe from Hurricanes Ian & Lisa, we might as well stay home. Been there, done that. 2 issues: Loss & Damage and Adaptation Finance. Don’t get progress there? Walk out. Stop signing declarations that assure your destruction. — Camillo Gonsalves (@CamilloOriginal) November 5, 2022

