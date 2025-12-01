Thomas claims Gonsalves orchestrated ULP's fall



Lawyer and political commentator Jomo Thomas says many Vincentians saw the destruction of the ULP coming, and while some people wouldn’t want to hear this, Prime Minister Gonsalves was the architect of the demolition and massacre, which occurred on November 27th.

Speaking on Boom 106.9 FM, Thomas said it’s unfortunate that Gonsalves employed the Samson option.

“He brought the whole house down, and then he escaped. At least Samson engaged in an act of martyrdom. But he brought the house down, destroying the political career, essentially, of my good brother and friend, Saboto Caesar, an accomplished politician and technocrat. Camilo Gonsalves, Luke Brown and so many other good young Vincentians.”

Thomas said had Gonsalves stepped away ten years ago, it may have been different.

“This is not to say his party might not have lost. But I think there might have been more room for some of these politicians who perished last week to survive.”

Thomas said What is even more sad is the way in which Prime Minister Gonsalves has dealt with this defeat.

”There is not, at least certainly not from his public statement. Any act of sadness, any act of surprise, any contrition about what happened and why it happened. It was all about him.”

“Somebody mentioned, in the early days, that E.G. Lynch had said that the ULP is one encyclopedia and 14 copybooks. And because the Prime Minister did not give all of those other men a chance to grow and develop, the implosion last week reflected that only the encyclopedia survived.”

Thomas says Gonsalves then comes and talks in ways that did not speak to the statesman-like expectations of the nations.

“I’m not surprised by that, because some of us may remember that a few years ago when asked about acting in a statesman-like fashion, the Prime Minister said that a statesman is a dead politician. And evidently from his statement, he’s saying, I am not dead, so there is no need for me to act,” Thomas said.