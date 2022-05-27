Ahead of the ALBA – TCP Summit Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent assured that his position is not to attend the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

The Prime Minister, however, pointed out that changes may occur but the principle of convening has already been left for the last minute.

Gonsalves emphasized that the summit is called the Summit of the Americas, not the Summit of some countries of the Americas, and in any case, the host country cannot decide who attends.

Gonsalves said that goes against international practice.

“In this context, it is an incredible display of rudeness,” Gonsalves said.

The XXI ALBA-TCP Summit is being held at the Palace of the Revolution in the Cuban capital. Member countries will discuss the regional situation and the Alliance’s potential based on its capabilities and strengths.

ALBA-TCP, as is tradition, holds a summit in the first half of the year and another in December.

On this occasion, it acquires special significance because it takes place days before the IX Summit of the Americas to be held in Los Angeles, California, about which several high-ranking United States officials have insinuated that their nation will not invite all the governments of the Americas. , especially to three member states of ALBA-TCP: Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.