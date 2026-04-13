Gonsalves Berates Proposed 4-Day Work Week

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has fiercely criticized a recent government proposal to implement a four-day work week, describing it as a disastrous response to the country’s economic challenges. According to Gonsalves, the current administration has become “completely paralyzed” in the face of rising global costs and is resorting to measures that will ultimately hurt Vincentian workers.

The concept of a four-day work week was reportedly floated by a government official named Leo as a strategy to deal with escalating fuel prices. Gonsalves explained that the underlying goal of the proposal is to effectively ration fuel for public transportation by having people work one less day. Additionally, the plan is meant to encourage citizens who own private cars to leave their vehicles at home and utilize public transport.

Gonsalves issued a stark warning about the reality of what a four-day work week would mean for the average citizen. He argued that instead of implementing proactive, specific economic policies to cushion the blow of rising costs, the government’s plan will severely harm the workforce. He firmly stated that instituting a four-day work week will “cut productivity in the country” and directly reduce citizens’ wages and take-home pay.

For Gonsalves, this proposal is symptomatic of an administration that has run out of viable ideas and is merely “managing and dispensing scarcity”. He grouped the four-day work week alongside another highly controversial government proposal to combat food insecurity by having citizens consume the giant African snail.

Gonsalves painted a grim picture of the government’s current economic strategy, suggesting that instead of providing real relief, citizens are simply being told to accept a shorter work week, cut wages, and to “get accustomed now to eating African snail”.

He maintains that these policies represent a profound failure to address the genuine problems facing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.