Ex PM blasts SVG govt’s ‘debt swap’ proposal

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has launched a scathing critique of the current administration’s economic strategies, particularly targeting Prime Minister Godwin Friday’s plan to negotiate “debt swaps” at the upcoming World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings.

In a detailed public address, Gonsalves argued that the government’s proposal lacks a factual basis, highlighting a fundamental misunderstanding of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) debt profile and macroeconomic realities.

According to Gonsalves, Friday’s intention to swap allegedly high-interest external debt for lower-priced debt is deeply flawed. Gonsalves pointed out that the country’s high-interest debt is actually local, while its external borrowing consists primarily of highly concessional, low-interest loans.

“I don’t think Friday know what debt swap is,” Gonsalves remarked, questioning which specific external loans the government intends to renegotiate given their already favorable terms. He cautioned that misdiagnosing the problem will lead to disastrous policies, warning, “If you diagnose the wrong situation, you’ll prescribe wrong remedy”.

To prove his point, Gonsalves provided a granular breakdown of SVG’s external borrowing, dismantling the narrative that international loans are creating an unsustainable interest burden:

Caribbean Development Bank (CDB): The country owes $783 million, with the bulk of interest rates ranging from 0.75% to a maximum of 5.66%, averaging around 3%. Gonsalves noted the CDB cannot engage in debt swaps or relief because doing so would negatively impact the institution’s credit rating.

The country owes $783 million, with the bulk of interest rates ranging from 0.75% to a maximum of 5.66%, averaging around 3%. Gonsalves noted the CDB cannot engage in debt swaps or relief because doing so would negatively impact the institution’s credit rating. World Bank (IDA): SVG holds $774 million in loans from the World Bank’s soft window, secured at just 0.75% over a 45-year repayment period, making debt relief on these funds virtually impossible.

SVG holds $774 million in loans from the World Bank’s soft window, secured at just 0.75% over a 45-year repayment period, making debt relief on these funds virtually impossible. International Monetary Fund (IMF): The $60 million owed from Rapid Credit Facility loans carries a negligible interest rate of just 0.25%.

The $60 million owed from Rapid Credit Facility loans carries a negligible interest rate of just 0.25%. Taiwan: With loans capped at a maximum of 5.35%, Gonsalves highlighted a specific 22-year hospital loan agreement where the Taiwanese government subsidizes any interest that market movements push above 3.5%. Furthermore, he pointed out the impossibility of the World Bank swapping Taiwanese debt, as Taiwan is not a member nation.

With loans capped at a maximum of 5.35%, Gonsalves highlighted a specific 22-year hospital loan agreement where the Taiwanese government subsidizes any interest that market movements push above 3.5%. Furthermore, he pointed out the impossibility of the World Bank swapping Taiwanese debt, as Taiwan is not a member nation. ALBA Bank (Venezuela): Of the $131 million owed, $99 million is at a 2% interest rate, with only $33 million sitting at 6%.

Gonsalves emphasized that the true financial strain comes from domestic debt and local bondholders, which carry higher interest rates ranging from 2% to 7.25%, with the vast majority falling between 5% and 6.5%.

He illustrated this disparity by noting that while external debt is more than two and a half times larger than internal debt, it only takes 16.5% of government revenue to service the external debt, compared to a staggering 25% of revenue required to service the domestic debt.

Further critiquing the government’s fiscal management, Gonsalves pointed out that the current administration deferred a 2% loan from the Saudi Fund for Development in favor of increasing local borrowing from $103 million to $200 million at rates between 6.5% and 7%. He called this approach incoherent and accused the government leaders of being macroeconomically “innumerate,” unable to connect the dots between data and the broader economy.

The Opposition Leader also pushed back aggressively against Friday’s claims that SVG was near “debt distress” or on the edge of becoming a “failed state”. Gonsalves argued that an elevated public debt is not a defining condition of a failed state, which typically involves the total collapse of political, legal, and security institutions.

Citing a July 2024 IMF report, Gonsalves noted that while public debt remains elevated due to compounding shocks like volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, and the pandemic, the IMF explicitly praised the “decisive policy responses,” “large scale investment projects,” and “robust recovery” achieved during his administration’s tenure.

Gonsalves warned that the current government is attempting to “manage and dispense scarcity” rather than fostering real economic growth, an approach he believes will only exacerbate the nation’s financial challenges in the face of growing global turmoil.