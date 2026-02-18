‘Gun license authority vested in independent board, not politicians’

Former PM Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday emphasized that the authority to grant or revoke a firearm license is held by an independent licensing authority, not by individual political figures or the Commissioner of Police alone.

This board was established to provide oversight. It is chaired by the permanent secretary in the ministry of national security and includes the Commissioner of Police (or a representative) along with other law-abiding citizens.

Gonsalves said a license cannot be taken away arbitrarily, stating that there is a specific process and it must be done “for cause” through the licensing board.

Previously, if a Commissioner of Police refused a license, the applicant could appeal to the Prime Minister and then to the Cabinet.

Gonsalves said the former government had implemented strict training and safety protocols, stating that applicants who receive approval for a license cannot actually obtain it until they complete a basic training course.

He said his government had invested over $2 million to establish a shooting range where training takes place under the supervision of senior police officers. This facility is used by various citizens, including a significant number of women who seek to learn how to use firearms for self-protection.

“A condition of holding a license is having a safe place (a safe) to keep the weapon and a license holder can lose their license for irresponsible behaviour, such as leaving a firearm in a car, which is not considered a safe location”.

Gonsalves speaking to the broader context of gun violence and legislation said it should be noted that the vast majority of homicides are committed with unlicensed firearms, rather than those held by legal license holders.

He said the Firearms Act was amended to increase the maximum penalty for possession of an illegal firearm from one year to seven years.

“The government worked at the United Nations (alongside Trinidad and Tobago) to advocate for a small arms treaty to track weapons and regulate international trade. We faced challenges regarding the cooperation of the United States and its Senate”.

Gonsalves explicitly refutes claims by political opponents (specifically mentioning St Clair Leacock) who suggested they would take away gun licenses, asserting that such individuals lack the legal authority to do so.