Gonsalves decries ‘Baby Play Govt’ over boat strike in SVG waters

St Vincent Opposition leader, Ralph Gonsalves, says the current administration’s continued passivity in the face of the extrajudicial destruction of maritime vessels within its waters, represents a profound abdication of sovereign duty and a collapse of statecraft.

While foreign powers specifically the United States Coast Guard engage in the aggressive “blowing up of boats,” Gonsalves says this government has retreated into a posture of “mealy-mouthed” timidity.

Rather than mounting a robust defense of national dignity, he said the leadership has offered only vague “concern,” a catastrophic failure to protect the interests of the maritime community, he said.

Gonsalves said the administration must immediately pivot from this state of diplomatic paralysis to a clear, unequivocal stance against these maritime incursions. The destruction of these vessels, framed as a point of pride in the United States’ State of the Union address, is actively dismantling the local fishing industry and endangering the lives of citizens.

“This formal challenge demands that the government cease its amateurish approach to international relations and elevate the protection of our fishermen to the highest levels of bilateral engagement. The current trajectory suggests a “baby play government” that is either unable or unwilling to command the respect of its primary international partners”.

Gonsalves said in the arena of international relations, sovereign dignity is a non-negotiable asset.

” A nation that fails to assert itself invites marginalization. The current administration has demonstrated a staggering lack of resolve, utilizing weak expressions and insufficient channels to address the violent destruction of property in our waters. To date, there has been no formal, written communication dispatched to the President of the United States, nor any high-level protest lodged with the U.S. legislative leadership”.

Gonsalves said the reliance on a Charge d’Affaires in Barbados as the primary conduit for a matter of this magnitude is not diplomacy but diplomatic surrender. Furthermore, the administration’s claim of engagement is belied by the failure to secure high-level audiences.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the opposition leader said the administration failed to secure a requested five-minute private audience with Senator Marco Rubio. Instead, our interests were diluted in a group setting among CARICOM colleagues, forfeiting the opportunity for the direct, high-level briefing the situation required.

He said the United States has reportedly withheld substantive information regarding these maritime incidents, demonstrating a lack of reciprocal respect that the administration has failed to challenge.

Gonsalves said the frivolous and “rubbish” manner in which Minister Leacock addressed the matter suggesting it was of less consequence because the victims were “Lucian” (St. Lucian) rather than Vincentian is an insult to regional brotherhood and a dismissal of the universal right to maritime safety.

Gonsalves said the fishing industry is a foundational pillar of our national security. However, it is currently being systematically “killed” by U.S. maritime policy, a fact boasted of during the State of the Union address. “This administration’s failure to provide a diplomatic shield has left local fishermen vulnerable to a “presumption of criminality”.

“Our citizens are being subjected to persistent harassment by the U.S. Coast Guard, forced to display their fishing gear to prove their legitimacy under the unfounded assumption that any local vessel is engaged in illicit trafficking. This atmosphere of intimidation is the direct result of a government that refuses to tell foreign powers that they are wrong”.

Gonsalves said the flippant attitude of the administration regarding the nationality of the victims only emboldens this harassment, showing that our waters are open for foreign aggression without consequence.

Gonsalves said the era of “baby play government” statecraft must end immediately. “Professional diplomacy requires honesty, frankness, and an unwavering commitment to national interests”.

To restore respect and protect the maritime economy, Gonsalves demanded the following from the Prime Minister and the Cabinet:

Immediate Elevation of the Maritime Crisis: The issue of boat destruction and the harassment of fishermen must be placed on the “front burner” of all diplomatic exchanges with U.S. officials.

High-Level Executive Correspondence: The administration must immediately issue formal, written protests to the U.S. President and the U.S. Senate leadership, demanding a cessation of these destructive tactics and a full explanation of past actions.

Transparency and Accountability: The government must provide a comprehensive report to the public detailing the specific circumstances of these vessel destructions and the steps being taken to ensure no further Vincentian or regional lives are put at risk.

Gonsalves said restoring national respect is predicated on the government’s ability to move beyond “mealy-mouthed” sentiments toward a clear and unequivocal defense of its people.