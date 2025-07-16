PM Gonsalves Calls for Greater Regional Commitment to the CARICOM Development Fund

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has called for a renewed regional commitment to the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF), emphasizing that many countries are not contributing to the CDF, despite its critical role in addressing economic imbalances within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The CDF is an institution of the CARICOM which has as its mandate, to provide financial or technical assistance to disadvantaged countries, regions and sectors in the Community.

In this capacity, the CDF is central to addressing the disparities among the Member States of CARICOM, which may result from the implementation of the CSME.

Speaking on the CDF on Friday July 1 lth, 2025 during a press briefmg at Cabinet Room, the PM said non-payment to the CDF by member countries affects several countries. He said that Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and several other countries have not been contributing to the fund.

The Prime Minister explained the way the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas speaks about the CDF and the fact that it is set up to assist countries financially.

“…..Chapter Seven provisions are to help to balance things off for disadvantaged countries, regions and sectors. …. within that Chapter Seven, you have article 158 which establishes the CARICOM Development Fund from which you can get money to borrow cheaply for disadvantaged countries, regions and sectors…. but the cycles everybody has to put money in it…,” Dr. Gonsalves said while noting that SVG pays its subscription.