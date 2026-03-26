Gonsalves clarifies ‘Confrontational’ tone used in media headlines

Ralph Gonsalves recently addressed reporting by Ernesto Cooke and the St. Vincent Times regarding his recent meeting with United States embassy officials, specifically clarifying the nature of their discussions on regional security. While Gonsalves acknowledged the journalist’s work, he took issue with the specific framing of his diplomatic interactions.

Gonsalves noted that the St. Vincent Times, which he says follows his program, ran a headline suggesting he “confronted” the Americans during a meeting with Chargé d’Affaires Karen Sullivan.

The meeting concerned the recent killing of St. Lucian fishermen in territorial waters. Gonsalves stated that the word “confronted” was a journalistic choice by Cooke that did not accurately reflect his diplomatic methods.

“I know Ernesto would appreciate what I’m saying,” Gonsalves remarked, adding that while the journalist “uses the language which he wants to use,” it was not a confrontation. He further suggested that other news sites, such as Caribbean American, likely picked up the “confrontational” narrative directly from Cooke’s reporting.

Gonsalves emphasized that in his professional diplomatic work, he does not “confront” independent governments. Instead, he described the meeting as a “frank, mature, and respectful exchange”. He insisted that while he speaks with “clarity” and “firm language”—not “rolling over and playing dead”—he does not believe that being firm requires being rude or confrontational.

Gonsalves used the opportunity to reiterate the core foreign policy philosophy of the Unity Labour Party (ULP): being “friends of all and striving for a better world”.

He argued that serious leaders do not achieve a better world through confrontations, but through “mature conversations” without preconditions. He concluded by stating that his goal is to be clear and firm as a “serious person” without resorting to being “mely-mouthed” or unnecessarily aggressive.