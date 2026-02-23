Is Gonsalves running a govt in exile from his home?

The term “running a government in exile” was used by supporters of the New Democratic Party (NDP) on the internet to describe the activities of Ralph Gonsalves at his home, in Gorse.

Specifically, it was claimed that while Prime Minister Godwin Friday heads one government, Gonsalves is running another “in exile” from his residence.

Gonsalves last week dismissed the notion of being in “exile,” jokingly comparing the idea to the “Babylonian exile” of the Hebrew people.

He clarified that his activities at Gorse are a continuation of the work he pledged to do following his party’s electoral defeat, serving in his roles as party leader and leader of the opposition.

Gonsalves says he holds meetings in his library at Gorse with the “core of the alternative cabinet” and an advisory committee and receives reports on these committees, which were established in communities to “defend the former government gains and extend them” against the current government’s actions.

He acknowledged that his home has become a primary location for opposition activity, alongside the party office and Star Radio.

Gonsalves also explicitly denied that he is running a “parallel government,” stating that his communications with state administration officials regarding major projects (like the Canouan airport) are not done “behind the back of anybody” and are intended to keep the public informed on matters of national importance.

He maintains that he is simply carrying out his duty “with dignity and with love” as assigned by “faith, history and circumstance”.