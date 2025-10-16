Gonsalves clarifies venue change for U-19 cricket

In a recent press conference, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has moved to quell speculation surrounding the relocation of under-19 international cricket matches from the Arnos Vale Playing Field, providing clarity on the venue’s scheduling and usage protocols.

Speaking at the launch of a new port company, Gonsalves detailed the rationale behind the venue change, citing a scheduling conflict that necessitated prioritizing Concacaf football matches.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the decision was not a deliberate attempt to marginalize cricket, but rather a result of standard venue management procedures.

Gonsalves outlined the official process for securing national sporting venues, highlighting two key steps:

Local sporting bodies must submit requests to the National Sports Council

International events require additional ministerial notification

“The proper channels were followed in this instance,” Gonsalves stated, addressing concerns about transparency in event scheduling.

When pressed about potential economic losses from not hosting the cricket matches, Gonsalves remained cautious. “I cannot confirm the millions of dollars in potential revenue that have been suggested,” he noted.

The venue change has sparked significant public discussion about the prioritization of sporting events in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.