Gonsalves slams T&T PM over CARICOM rift,U.S alignment

Former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has openly criticized Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar regarding her escalating dispute with CARICOM and her alignment with United States geopolitical interests. In a detailed address, Gonsalves tackled the ongoing controversy surrounding the reappointment of the CARICOM Secretary-General, economic threats to the regional bloc, and Trinidad’s upcoming bid for a UN Security Council seat.

The rift centers on the reappointment of CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett, a move that the Trinidadian Prime Minister has fiercely opposed. According to Gonsalves, Persad-Bissessar took to social media to call the appointment process “surreptitious and odious,” and threatened to “mercilessly, relentlessly, and if needed ruthlessly publicly prosecute” the matter until transparency is achieved.

Gonsalves pushed back against these claims, stating that the Trinidadian government omitted critical facts about the meetings held in St. Kitts and Nevis. He revealed that the CARICOM chairman had personally visited Trinidad to invite Persad-Bissessar, but upon attending, she delivered an opening speech that undermined regional unity.

Furthermore, Gonsalves noted that Persad-Bissessar and her foreign minister deliberately absented themselves from the key caucus where the decision was made, with Persad-Bissessar reportedly only attending one meeting involving US Senator Marco Rubio.

Defending the legality of the reappointment, Gonsalves cited Article 28 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. He explained that while decisions generally require an affirmative vote, an absence is treated as an abstention.

“Because a three-quarters majority of the heads of government was present and voted in favor, the decision is legally binding. The Trinidadian government has put Dr. Barnett, a distinguished public servant, in an “embarrassing position”.

Addressing Persad-Bissessar assertions about Trinidad’s financial contributions to CARICOM, Gonsalves offered a stark economic warning. He pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago is the principal beneficiary of the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME).

If Trinidad were to withdraw from CARICOM, Gonsalves warned, Trinidadian businesses would lose their preferential access to regional markets. Consequently, their goods would face a 15% Common External Tariff, making American and Puerto Rican goods more competitive and resulting in a severe hit to the Trinidadian economy and domestic employment.

The geopolitical stakes are also high, as Trinidad and Tobago is vying for a seat on the United Nations Security Council. Normally, CARICOM states support one another’s international candidacies, but Gonsalves cautioned that CARICOM must demand “ironclad assurances” before backing Trinidad.

Gonsalves accused Persad-Bissessar of becoming the “principal cheerleader for Donald Trump” and stated that she is “ruling over and playing dead” to US hegemonic overreach. He expressed outrage that Trinidad’s government would support hardline “America First” policies—including controversial US actions like blowing up boats in Caribbean territorial waters—while simultaneously asking for CARICOM’s diplomatic support. “You can’t abuse us and then go to Trump for succor with everything,” Gonsalves declared.

Gonsalves also brought up a lingering financial issue from Persad-Bissessar’s previous term in office regarding the collapse of the CLICO insurance company. He noted that during a meeting in Suriname, she had agreed to a $100 million US settlement for the Eastern Caribbean. While $36 million was paid out, the remaining $64 million has yet to be settled by subsequent Trinidadian administrations, an issue that regional leaders are still pursuing.

Despite the harsh political critiques, Gonsalves made it clear that his issues with the Trinidadian Prime Minister are strictly professional. He praised Kamla as a woman of “tremendous achievement,” “good sense,” and “intelligence” who successfully advanced in a male-dominated political arena.

However, he strongly urged her to abandon her “ruthless” approach and instead embrace compromise, advising that this dispute should not become a defining fracture between Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of CARICOM.