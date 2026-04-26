Gonsalves declares victory over withdrawn bills

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves is claiming a significant victory following the NDP government’s withdrawal of two controversial bills: the Constitution Amendment Bill and the Representation of the People Amendment Bill.

Speaking out against the legislation, Gonsalves accused the government of a “dastardly intention” to retroactively alter the constitution back to October 27, 1979.

According to Gonsalves, the sole purpose of the backdated amendments was to protect two government figures, Prime Minister Godwin Friday and Minister Fitzgerald Bramble, who allegedly hold Canadian citizenship.

He argued that the government was attempting to “change the rules after the event of the nomination and election” because they were caught holding dual citizenship ahead of upcoming court petitions scheduled for July 28-30.

Gonsalves condemned the legislative maneuver as an assault on the separation of powers and an attempt to “usurp the role of the court”.

He likened the government’s actions to someone “burglarizing the parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines metaphorically”. Although Prime Minister Friday withdrew the bills to put them out for public debate, Gonsalves rejected this compromise, insisting that the bills must “die a natural death” and that the courts must be allowed to decide the active election petitions.

He declared that the trust between the government and the people has been “irretrievably broken” by this “barefaced” and “brazen” display of power.