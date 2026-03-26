Gonsalves denounces ‘Fascistic’ threats against teachers’ union leadership

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves has expressed deep disappointment and alarm over what he characterizes as “fascist” threats directed at the leadership of the teachers’ union by a prominent supporter of the New Democratic Party (NDP). The controversy stems from a social media post made by an NDP activist living in New York, which suggested that union members should be met with “guns and bullets” if they choose to protest on the streets.

The threats were issued in response to a public statement by Oswwell Robinson, the current vice president and former president of the teachers’ union.

Robinson had recently rebuked the Minister of Education for allegedly blaming teachers for poor educational outcomes and suggested that if such “abuse” continued, teachers would take to the streets in protest. In response, the NDP activist unleashed a “torrent of verbal abuse” against Robinson, calling him “bad minded” and a “hypocrite” while advocating for police or state violence to suppress any potential demonstrations.

Gonsalves strongly condemned the rhetoric, labeling it as criminal and fascistic. He argued that a central feature of fascism is the use of state or state-sponsored violence to quell political discourse and differences rather than engaging in civilized, robust debate. He characterized the activist’s comments as an “excursion into fascism” that has no place in a law-abiding, democratic society.

Gonsalves further noted that such language contributes to a “perpetual state of war” and a malignancy in national discourse. He expressed concern that some individuals within the NDP harbor desires to cause him “serious bodily harm,” noting that he has already been a victim of physical attacks in the past.

A major point of contention for Gonsalves is the silence of the NDP leadership, who he claims have not spoken out against the activist’s violent rhetoric. He also questioned the lack of solidarity from other labor organizations, specifically mentioning the Public Service Union (PSU) and its leadership, noting that they should stand with Robinson against such threats.

Gonsalves also debunked the activist’s claim that the teachers’ union never protested during the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) time in office. He pointed out that while his government worked collaboratively with the union on many issues, teachers were frequently “on the streets protesting” against the ULP over the last 25 years.

Despite his own political differences with Robinson over the years, Gonsalves emphasized that their relationship remains cordial and respectful.

He noted that he often jokingly refers to Robinson as the “Arab chief” when they meet and that they regularly exchange pleasantries. Gonsalves concluded by asserting that while Robinson has often opposed the ULP government, he is a man who has served as a principal and teacher and deserves to be treated with civilized respect rather than violent threats.