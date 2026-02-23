Gonsalves details Trump’s 15% tariff implications

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves on Monday, provided a detailed analysis of a United States Supreme Court ruling in the Trump tariffs , which he states was handed down on February 20th. He focused on several key aspects of the ruling and its implications for both St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider region.

Gonsalves said the central issue was whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) authorized the President to impose unilateral tariffs. The Court held unequivocally that the IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.

He said the Court found that allowing the president to interpret the act in a way that permits such tariffs would be unconstitutional. It would undermine the exclusive authority of the United States Congress over tariff policy and represent a “transformative expansion” of presidential power.

As a result of the ruling, tariffs imposed under the IEEPA were declared unconstitutional and void.

Gonsalves points out that this ruling specifically voids the tariff provisions of a January 29th executive order that targeted countries supplying oil to Cuba.

He notes that a “temporary window” now exists where there is no lawful basis for the US to impose economic tariffs on countries that assist Cuba. While political and diplomatic consequences remain possible, the formal economic sanctions under that specific law are currently barred.

Gonsalves uses this legal opening to urge the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to send flour and rice to Cuba urgently. He mentions that while Mexico had previously been deterred from sending oil due to tariff threats, this ruling changes the legal landscape for such assistance.

The former Opposition leader explained that the ruling and President Trump’s subsequent reaction imposing a flat 15% tariff for a temporary 150-day period under different legal mechanisms will be inflationary for St. Vincent.

He predicts an increase in the price of goods coming out of the United States, as well as goods transshipped through the US, which will now also attract the tariff.

Gonsalves criticised the current government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for its silence on the ruling, arguing they should have analyzed how these global legal developments affect the local economy.

Gonsalves noted that President Trump was unhappy with the judgment and moved to use alternative legal mechanisms to impose a temporary 15% tariff, which is more limited in duration and requires more complex administrative procedures.

He suggests that the only way to restore the previous tariff regime would be through new legislation from Congress, which he believes is unlikely and time-consuming.