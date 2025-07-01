While praising Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves leadership of the recovery in the Southern Grenadines, British financier Ian Wace said he has been left with an anal lobotomy of extraction of money.

Wace is a British financier who co-founded Marshall Wace Asset Management, a London-based hedge fund with Paul Marshall in 1997.

Wace, speaking at the opening of the new ferry terminal in Canouan, said he came to the island with a certain perspective.

“I had come down with a certain perspective about what I should try to do. By the time I left this gentleman (Gonsalves), he had extracted five times the amount of money, five times.”

Wace said, “If you don’t think that is the most capable politician in the world, the man is ridiculous.”

“Just when you think you have extracted enough money. He asks for more and more and more. And then he tells you with this wonderful look. Come on a bit more.”

Wace says he thinks that is remarkable.

“I stand here having received an anal lobotomy of extraction of money, and I am unbelievably proud for having done so.”

Wace, in December 2024, gave £5 million worth of equipment and supplies to aid in the reconstruction efforts in the Southern Grenadines as one of his many pledges.