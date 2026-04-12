‘Financial strategy was like a credit card with no limits’: PM

Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has painted a grim picture of St Vincent’s financial state, specifically highlighting the unlawful abuse of the government’s overdraft facility.

Friday said by law, the government is authorized by Parliament to maintain an overdraft of up to $85 million annually to bridge the gap during temporary revenue shortfalls. However, he said that his administration inherited an overdraft close to $200 million.

He accused the previous administration of using the overdraft as an unauthorised borrowing tool to bypass parliamentary approval.

“When the overdraft inevitably ballooned to unmanageable levels, the previous government would negotiate with the bank to “hive off a chunk of it” and convert it into a long-term loan”.

Friday likened this financial strategy to having “a credit card that doesn’t put any limit on it,” noting that this resulted in an ever-increasing debt cycle rather than financial mastery.

The Prime Minister stated that the previous administration backed the country into a financial corner by taking on debt at non-concessional, high interest rates. Instead of utilizing low-interest options or grants from entities like the World Bank or the Caribbean Development Bank, the government accumulated domestic debt at interest rates of 6% to 7%, drastically increasing the country’s monthly repayment burdens.

Friday asserted that some of this borrowing was exacerbated by the previous administration trying to “buy the election” by inflating employment right before voters went to the polls.

“This debt crisis has a direct and painful impact on the daily lives of citizens. When debt obligations rise, social programs are the first to suffer, as the government must prioritize debt repayment to avoid becoming a bad credit risk”.

Furthermore, Friday explained that a lack of funds for basic maintenance such as fixing potholes, acts as an “indirect tax” on citizens who are left to pay for damage to their vehicles out of pocket.

“Because of the massive debt, the government no longer has a surplus to invest in productive, growth-generating projects, meaning they are forced to borrow for every new investment, effectively digging a deep hole in order to pull yourself out of it”.

Despite the grim inheritance, Friday assured the public that his government will turn the situation around during its first term, and crucially, they plan to do it without causing job losses.

His administration’s primary strategy is to “grow our way out of the debt situation” by creating a predictable, supportive environment for local businesses, which will increase productivity, drive hiring, and boost tax revenues organically.

Friday announced plans for a “cleanup mission” alongside the World Bank and the IMF at their Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.. The government will seek debt relief in the form of “debt swaps,” aiming to exchange their expensive, high-interest debt for lower-cost debt with longer amortization periods, which will immediately free up necessary liquidity.