Gonsalves hints at electoral exit, no plans to fade away

Former St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is preparing to step back from the front lines of electoral politics, but he is making it abundantly clear that he has no intention of quietly fading away.

Approaching his 80th birthday this August, the veteran politician has signaled that he does not plan to lead his Unity Labour Party (ULP) into another general election.

While he acknowledged that he is a “party man” and the final decision rests with the ULP, he stated firmly that he would not encourage the party to select him for another run.

The transition comes on the heels of a challenging political landscape for Gonsalves, who currently sits as the sole member on the Opposition benches after the ULP won just one of 15 constituencies in last November’s general election.

Despite the signaling of his transition out of electoral leadership, Gonsalves remains defiant against any expectations of a quiet retirement. Noting that the ruling New Democratic Party “would have liked it if I would just fade away,” Gonsalves declared, “the good Lord doesn’t intend for me to do that”.

Instead, he is channeling his decades of experience into a new mission: the fight for reparatory justice. Gonsalves was recently appointed as a senior adviser to the Repair Campaign, a regional initiative launched in 2022 by Irish businessman Denis O’Brien to support the Caricom Reparations Commission (CRC). Gonsalves described reparations as a defining cause for the Caribbean, arguing that the effort requires an interconnected coalition of governments, universities, campaign groups, and civil society.

In his new role, Gonsalves plans to leverage his extensive network and technical skills. As a lawyer, social scientist, and former government leader of more than two decades, he brings a unique ability to facilitate dialogue between former colleagues, advocacy groups, and international institutions.

Outside of his advocacy work, Gonsalves continues to juggle a robust schedule of public engagements and writing projects. He is finalizing a 480-page draft of a book on Caribbean political leadership and hosts a multi-hour party radio program every Monday and Wednesday.

The transition has also allowed him to embrace his personal life, particularly his role as a grandfather. Gonsalves spoke warmly of his 15-month-old granddaughter, noting that they take daily morning and evening walks, and she even accompanied him on his recent trip to Jamaica because “she wouldn’t want me to leave her home”.