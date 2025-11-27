Ralph Gonsalves, the Caribbean political titan, has failed to secure his sixth consecutive term in the St Vincent 2025 elections.

Election results indicate that Gonsalves’ Unity Labour Party (ULP) lost to the Opposition NDP, 14-1.

In a Facebook post the ULP said; “We love you SVG and we will keep working and advocating for you.

This is not the end, it is the beginning”.

The election was characterized by a clear ideological contrast between Gonsalves’ ULP and the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP).

While the ULP campaigned on maintaining the current foreign policy trajectory, the NDP advocated for a strategic pivot towards closer relations with China and a move to CBI

Both major parties fielded 15 candidates each, with two independent female candidates also participating in the electoral contest.

Gonsalves, who first came to power by defeating the New Democratic Party in 2001, has been a dominant political figure in the Caribbean nation for over two decades. His longevity in office is unprecedented in the country’s modern political history.