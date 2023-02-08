On Tuesday, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela met with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who presently holds the pro tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

“It is always a pleasure to receive a visit from our great friend Gonsalves,” Maduro said, adding that he and the Prime Minister will review a collaboration plan to deepen relations between the two countries.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, greeted Gonsalves at the Maiquetia International Airport in the state of La Guaira. After a brief discussion with the chancellor, the prime minister attended a Miraflores palace celebration held in his honor.

“Venezuela has a terrific friend and brother in Gonsalves. His visit will strengthen the strategic ties between our nations “Maduro asserted, pointing out that Venezuela has maintained diplomatic ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for more than four decades.

Maduro proposed on February 1, 2022 that a CELAC scientific and technological summit be held in Caracas to consider the potential of establishing a regional institute that fosters collaboration in these fields.

“We must support Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ pro-tempore president by encouraging effective proposals for this integration mechanism,” Maduro said, noting that CELAC nations are likely to accept his plan.

“The Venezuelan people hailed the opening of a science and technology park in Miranda State,” the Bolivarian leader recalled and ratified his proposal to establish a CELAC Secretariat that supports the ideas proposed by the presidents in their summit statements.

Source : Telesur