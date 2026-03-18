Gonsalves issues urgent call for solidarity with Cuba amid humanitarian crisis

Former St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has issued a passionate appeal to CARICOM governments and the international community to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to Cuba, citing a dire shortage of food and energy resulting from intensified external pressures.

In a broadcast on Wednesday, Gonsalves characterized the current situation in Cuba as a “fracture in our hemisphere” and a “wound which is still to be healed”. He specifically highlighted that the island nation has not received a shipment of fuel in three months, leading to severe energy instability.

Gonsalves urged the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its regional neighbors to coordinate the delivery of essential supplies, specifically rice and flour. He suggested that the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) could be utilized to organize these shipments, noting that St. Vincent has provided similar support following hurricanes in the past.

He acknowledged the logistical difficulties created by the United States embargo, noting that financial assistance often has to be routed through Canadian banks to bypass restrictions on American financial institutions. “You can’t starve a people into submission,” Gonsalves remarked, describing the current policy as “vulgar, inappropriate, and wrong”.

Defending his stance as one of “human dignity and respect” rather than mere ideology, Gonsalves reminded listeners of Cuba’s historic contributions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He cited the construction of the Argyle International Airport, the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center, and the ongoing provision of medical doctors as evidence of Cuba’s “selfless” nature.

He also touched upon Cuba’s global impact, referencing their military role in securing Angolan independence and the defeat of the apartheid South African army at the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale.

Gonsalves revealed that he has been in personal contact with regional leaders, including Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, to encourage a coordinated OECS or CARICOM response.

He concluded by calling for a “mature conversation” between Havana and Washington D.C. to resolve long-standing 20th-century battles. He specifically addressed U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, whose parents were Cuban, urging him to reconsider the impact of current policies on the Cuban people. “History is going to be not kind to you all if you continue down this path,” Gonsalves warned.