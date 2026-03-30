Gonsalves labels delegation to Taiwan as ‘Amateur Hour’

Leader of the Opposition Ralph Gonsalves issued a scathing critique of the current government’s recent diplomatic mission to Taiwan, describing the visit led by Minister St. Clair Leacock as an “embarrassment” and “amateur hour”.

Gonsalves accused the delegation of treating the trip as a purely transactional mission to secure vehicles, yet returning without any concrete guarantees.

He was particularly critical of Leacock’s decision to raise the issue of a Constituency Development Fund during a courtesy call with the Taiwanese President.

Drawing on his own experience of 12 visits to the presidential office, Gonsalves explained that such meetings are highly formalized and designed for relationship-building, not for negotiating specific bilateral funding projects.

“Diplomacy is an art and a science, you know, and everybody thinks that he or she could do it if they don’t study it,” Gonsalves remarked, suggesting that Taiwanese professionals likely “cringed” at the breach of protocol.

Furthermore, Gonsalves warned that constituency development funds are “fraught with problems of accountability,” arguing that development money should be managed through the Consolidated Fund and the Finance Administration Act, rather than by individual politicians.

Gonsalves also criticized Senator King, who was part of the delegation, for attempting to discuss cooperation on a “digital wallet” with Taiwan.

He pointed out that such matters are strictly governed by the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, rendering separate bilateral agreements on the issue unfeasible.

Gonsalves challenged the government to organize a “proper trade mission” rather than engaging in what he viewed as “school boyish” diplomacy.