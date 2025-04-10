Gonsalves leads delegation to 9th CELAC summit in Honduras

PM ATTENDS 9TH SUMMIT OF CELAC

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is attending the summit of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean States (CELAC) which convened in Honduras.

The Prime Minister arrived in Honduras last evening, upon his arrival the Prime Minister was received by Secretary of State at the Science, Technology and Innovation Office, Luther Castillo Harry. The regional summit will discuss issues such as Integration, Peacekeeping and Migration.

The agenda includes the approval of a Declaration, which will guide the political and integration efforts of Latin America and the Caribbean, statements, and the handover of the Pro Tempore Presidency (PPT) to Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

On April 10, the Prime Minister and members of his delegation, which also includes Dr. Grace Walters and local Garifuna representative Zoannie Nero, will visit the Garifuna community in Honduras.

The Prime Minister’s delegation also includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Stephenson, SVG’s Ambassador to Cuba His Excellency Ellsworth John, Dr. Grace Walters, Garifuna Representative Zoannie Nero and PM’s Security Kendal Horne.