Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has raised sharp concerns over the opposition New Democratic Party’s (NDP) acquisition of 16 new vehicles ahead of the upcoming election, alleging that the multimillion-dollar purchase is financed by overseas interests seeking to buy Vincentian passports and citizenship.

Speaking at a political meeting in Canouan, Gonsalves said each vehicle cost approximately EC$150,000, amounting to EC$2.4 million in total a figure he argued far exceeds what local party resources could sustain.

He claimed the funding is linked to individuals and companies eager to profit from passport sales, including Chinese entities pushing for a shift in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

“The NDP is bent on selling out Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. They want to be passport sellers to the Chinese,” Gonsalves told supporters, warning that such financing arrangements undermine national sovereignty.

He said that while election regulations allow parties up to 20 vehicles, the scale of the NDP’s spending points to foreign-backed influence.

Gonsalves also suggested that the alleged funding networks behind the NDP’s campaign are motivated by access to Vincentian citizenship, which currently provides visa free travel to Europe and the Caribbean. He cautioned that selling passports could damage the country’s credibility and international standing.

The claims add a new dimension to the heated debate over election financing and the future of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ citizenship policies, with the Prime Minister urging voters to scrutinize the sources of political funding and the ultimate intention of the opposition party NDP.