Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves plans to invite the new Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te to make an official visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines next year.

Gonsalves left the state on Wednesday morning for the Republic of China on Taiwan where he is expected to meet with the new President as well as other Government officials.

Gonsalves and his delegation will attend the upcoming inauguration ceremony of 16th ROC (Taiwan) President and Vice President on May 20th, following a state banquet hosted by President-elect Lai Ching-te.

During the delegation visit, PM and Mrs. Gonsalves will visit the SVG Embassy and meet with Vincentian students in Taiwan, so as to continue deepening the mutually beneficial partnership between SVG and Taiwan.

The seven-member delegation comprises Head of the Youth Advisory Council Ansom Latchman, Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Shackell Bobb, Rodan John, Press Officer Shevrell Macmillan and Prime Minister’s Security Officer Irwin Adams.

The Prime Minister is also being accompanied by his wife Eloise Gonsalves.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is one of Taiwan’s strongest allies and both countries have had diplomatic relations over the past 43 years.