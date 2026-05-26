Gonsalves on extensive regional, global diplomatic engagements

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has outlined a comprehensive schedule of upcoming diplomatic engagements, emphasizing the critical link between domestic progress and international relations.

His upcoming itinerary spans the Caribbean, Europe, and West Africa, reflecting what he describes as the essential “interconnection between the national, the local… the regional and the global”.

The first leg of Gonsalves travels focuses on regional partnerships. Gonsalves, accompanied by his wife Eloise, will travel to Guyana to attend the nation’s independence celebrations.

Following the festivities in Guyana, his regional tour will continue with a stop in Barbados, where he is scheduled to hold “very important” meetings.

He is expected to conclude this initial block of regional travel and return by June 1st.

In addition to his Caribbean commitments, Gonsalves has scheduled significant international travel for the middle of June. Recognizing the need to “do the global work,” he will be out of the country for approximately a week during this period.

This international leg will take him to London, United Kingdom, to conduct official business, before proceeding to Ghana in West Africa.

While outlining his travel arrangements, Gonsalves noted that participating in these international obligations occasionally requires him to miss local engagements, such as scheduled radio broadcasts or parliamentary sittings.

According to Gonsalves, navigating the interconnected nature of global politics is vital, asserting that unless a leader manages the local, regional, and global fronts simultaneously, “you can’t lead.