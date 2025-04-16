Gonsalves Outlines Multi-Faceted Development Plan for SVG

“More projects coming on stream” – PM Gonsalves

The Government continues to aim resources at strengthening education, healthcare, and many other areas in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Speaking on Tuesday April 15th, 2025 during a press briefing at Cabinet Room, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves mentioned several projects sscheduled to come on stream including the New Sandy Bay Secondary School, to be constructed near Orange Hill while there is a major secondary school project planned for Brighton, (in the area formerly known as Huffle’s Ranch).

Both projects are expected to go to tender by May 14, 2025. The Prime Minister also mentioned the Thomas Saunders Secondary School redevelopment project, noting that due to structural concerns with the existing building plans, the government has undertaken a complete redesign.

The final design and tender documents have been submitted to the World Bank for review and are expected to be advertised both locally and on the World Bank’s platform soon in respect of enhancing the Owia and Chateaubelair fisheries centres.

Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves also mentioned that work is set to begin on roads leading to the Jennings and Waterloo areas. Contracts have been awarded to Hutchinson and Franco Construction respectively, with both projects expected to be completed in eight months.

Dr. Gonsalves also noted that two new Wells have been successfully dug to improve water delivery to the Owia-Sandy Bay area. He said that tenders are open for pipelines. fittings, and other items.

The Prime Minister also mentioned expanding the Argyle International Airport (AIA), which is currently experiencing record increases in air traffic, including four international airlines operating simultaneously.

Dr. Gonsalves said he has asked that the immigration personnel be increased from eight (8) to twelve (12), while other individuals must be hired to assist with baggage handling to improve passenger flow.