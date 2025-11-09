SVG on ‘knife Edge’ after PM’s Labour ‘army’ call

In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a political powder keg threatens to ignite as the country approaches what many are calling its most critical election in recent history.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ recent call for Unity Labour Party (ULP) supporters to “take to the streets” on election night when the results are being called has raised serious concerns about potential political violence.

The upcoming November 27 election represents a watershed moment for the small Caribbean nation.

The ULP seeks an unprecedented sixth consecutive term, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) hungers to end a 25-year political drought.

However, the path to the polls is now overshadowed by fears of potential conflict.

Religious and community leaders have been unequivocal in their condemnation.

“As a church leader, I find this rhetoric totally unacceptable,” said one religious leader who requested anonymity. “We teach our congregants to live peaceably with all men. Even in disagreement, counsel—not confrontation—must prevail.”

The sentiment is echoed across various sectors. A local educator told the St Vincent Times, “I’ve spent two decades teaching children to resolve conflicts through dialogue. To hear a national leader encourage street action is heartbreaking. We risk undoing decades of progress.”

The specter of past violence looms large. The 1994 election remains a painful memory, with Elizabeth Keane killed during political clashes and Charmaine Bailey permanently blinded – a stark reminder of the potential consequences of inflammatory rhetoric.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has issued a stern warning, urging citizens to “cease and desist from acts of violence or intimidation.” The National Monitoring and Coordinating Mechanism (NMCM) reports no incidents of political violence as of November 5, 2023, but remains vigilant.

Legal experts warn of potential consequences. “The PM’s remarks could embolden fringe elements to act recklessly, destabilizing an already fragile political climate”.

As election day approaches, the country stands precariously balanced between progress and peril, unity and unrest.

The question is whether the island’s citizens will rise above the rhetoric and demonstrate the democratic maturity it has long enjoyed, or will historical tensions threaten to unravel the social fabric of this Caribbean nation?