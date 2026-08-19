Gonsalves calls for north Canouan lease buyback

St Vincent Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves has intensified his call for the government to buy back the extensive leasehold interests in North Canouan held by Italian billionaire Andrea Pignataro’s ION Group.

Citing a persistent lack of tangible development and recent international financial reports indicating liquidity pressures within Pignataro’s global fintech empire, Gonsalves says that a new developer is urgently needed to unlock the economic potential of the island.

The leasehold in question covers two-thirds of Canouan’s northern territory. Originally leased to the Saladino group, the interests were sold to Pignataro in 2017. According to Gonsalves, despite nine years of oversight including eight during his administration the island has seen little progress, leaving approximately 600 acres of land entirely undeveloped.

“The government hasn’t made much money out of the north since Pignataro took over,” Gonsalves stated, noting that while some allowances were made for delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall pace of development remained deeply unsatisfactory.

The breaking point, Gonsalves revealed, came in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which devastated the Grenadines earlier this year. “During the period of Beryl, I became 100 percent sure that Pignataro was not the right fit for the north of Canouan, or indeed any part of Canouan,” he said.

Prior to leaving office, Gonsalves commissioned a valuation by a reputable global firm and consulted legal experts, culminating in a formal offer of approximately $36 million USD to buy back Pignataro’s leasehold interests.

The proposed buyout would encompass the undeveloped acreage, the golf course, and associated facilities, while leaving Pignataro’s freehold personal villas and the separately managed Mandarin Oriental hotel intact. Gonsalves emphasized that the goal of the buyback is not state management, but rather clearing the path for more active, reliable international developers.

The lack of development in North Canouan has also thrown a major public infrastructure project into limbo. The Canouan Jet Airport, which represents a massive national asset, requires critical rehabilitation due to natural wear and tear and severe damage from Hurricane Beryl, including runway scoring and compromised sea defenses.

The government had previously negotiated a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) exceeding $40 million USD, combined with a $4 million USD local contribution (totaling approximately $131 million to $132 million EC) to fund comprehensive repairs. This plan included rebuilding sea defenses, runway repairs, and upgrades to the terminal, fire station, and air traffic control tower.

However, Gonsalves revealed that his administration had pushed to slim down the project’s costs by $20 million to $25 million USD, viewing the original design as excessively expensive and overdesigned. More fundamentally, Gonsalves questioned the wisdom of executing such a massive public investment while North Canouan remains stalled under its current leaseholder.

“We certainly can’t invest that kind of money with Pignataro in the north,” Gonsalves argued. “Because we would essentially be building an airport… and spending that money for a handful of people to fly in with their private jets. We need to see more substantive development in the north”.

Gonsalves called on the current administration to act soberly and strategically to resolve the leasehold impasse, stating that transitioning North Canouan to a new developer could bring vital upfront revenue to the state and secure long-term, genuine economic benefits for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To bolster his argument that Pignataro is “not the right fit,” Gonsalves drew attention to recent negative coverage in major financial publications, including the Financial Times and Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore. The reports detailed embarrassing administrative and financial disruptions across ION Group’s global operations, including late rent payments that triggered eviction threats and office lockouts on three continents.

According to the cited reports:

Sydney, Australia: Staff arrived at ION’s office in a major skyscraper to find an eviction notice over outstanding rent payments totaling approximately $90,000 USD.

Staff arrived at ION’s office in a major skyscraper to find an eviction notice over outstanding rent payments totaling approximately $90,000 USD. Munich, Germany: Employees were temporarily locked out of their offices last month due to an unpaid rent balance of $40,000 USD.

Employees were temporarily locked out of their offices last month due to an unpaid rent balance of $40,000 USD. Connecticut, USA: The landlord of ION’s premises initiated legal proceedings in May, claiming a subsidiary had failed to pay rent in March and ignored requests to vacate, though the lawsuit was withdrawn last month.

ION Group, which employs over 13,000 people across more than 50 offices worldwide, defended its record by claiming these disputes were minor, resolved in the normal course of business, and represented a mere fraction of one percent of annual profits.

However, Gonsalves pointed to deeper structural anxieties highlighted by the Financial Times. The group’s aggressive, acquisition-heavy expansion was heavily financed with cheap debt during the era of historically low interest rates. Following global interest rate hikes, ION’s annual financing costs have more than doubled since 2022, climbing to $800 million USD per year.

The company is currently sitting on an estimated $10 billion USD in market debt, alongside an additional $2.5 billion USD in private debt underwritten by investors like HPS, a private credit firm controlled by BlackRock.

Furthermore, Gonsalves noted that a $1.5 billion bond issued by ION Platform Investment Group has seen its market value slide from 96 cents in mid-January to 80 cents on the dollar, pushing its yield above 12%. “The debt is squeezing the company and it has problems,” Gonsalves observed, adding that markets are increasingly worried about how emerging artificial intelligence (AI) tools will affect ION’s core financial software business.