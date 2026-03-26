Gonsalves Reflects on Historic Anniversaries and ULP Legacy

Ralph Gonsalves recently highlighted a series of significant milestones, beginning with the anniversary of the 1807 Act for the Abolition of the Slave Trade on March 25th.

While noting that the law, signed by King George III, did not immediately outlaw the institution of slavery, he emphasized that it marked a turning point driven by economic circumstances and the heroic struggles of enslaved people in Haiti, Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He specifically cited the resistance of the Garifuna and Kalinago people as essential “tributaries” in the river of liberation.

In addition to historical reflections, Gonsalves marked contemporary milestones, including the 20th anniversary of the consecration of Bishop Friday as Lord Bishop of the Windward Islands.

He also noted that March 28th marks the 25th anniversary of the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) first electoral triumph in 2001, an event he plans to celebrate with a day of radio programming and community visits.

Reflecting on nearly a quarter-century of governance, he expressed pride in the ULP’s accomplishments while critiquing the current administration’s performance