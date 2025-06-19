Gonsalves responds to govt-opposition unity at OECS sitting

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves appeared to push back against recent appeals from opposition leaders at the OECS sitting held in SVG, who had called for greater government and opposition unity on regional matters of critical importance.

The calls for unity were spearheaded by opposition leaders from St Lucia and Grenada. Grenadian opposition leader Hon. Emmalin Pierre emphasized the need for collaboration, particularly on issues vital to the survival of the Caribbean region. “At the local level, there is absolutely no discussion between government and opposition on these important issues that are so critical for our survival in this region,” Pierre said. “I hope that coming out of this, we agree to unite our efforts, government and opposition, to ensure that whatever is agreed upon, we put all our efforts and energies to make it happen.”

However, Gonsalves offered a candid and somewhat colorful perspective on the dynamics between governments and opposition parties within individual member states. He noted that the relationships vary widely, stating, “In some places, there is much amicable discussion, and you can talk with one another. In others, prime ministers have their heads burst on the way to Parliament.” He added, “There are pitch battles in some cases, and a quest for genuine consensus in others.”

Gonsalves also cautioned against idealizing the nature of political cooperation. “Let us not in our processes and utterances articulate a purity which does not exist. Some are so pure they do not know what impurity is. To know purity, you have to understand impurity.”

Looking ahead to the political climate in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Gonsalves was forthright about the limits of cooperation before the next election cycle. “Before the end of this year, unless the good Lord advises me otherwise, it is unlikely there will be much scope for cooperation between the ruling party and the opposition. After Carnival, we will be preparing to go to the electorate to sharpen arguments.”

In response to Gonsalves’ remarks, Emmalin Pierre stressed the importance of finding common ground amidst improving global conditions. “The global situation is now going to get better. If we do not find what is common to unite ourselves around as a region, we will pay the price even more than we are paying now.”

The exchange highlights the ongoing challenge within the OECS of balancing political realities with the urgent need for regional cooperation on issues such as climate change, economic recovery, and sustainable development.