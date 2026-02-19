Gonsalves reveals why he isn’t stepping down now

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves on Wednesday detailed his perspectives on leadership succession by critiquing his predecessors and outlined a political philosophy centered on the limitations of power and the necessity of solidarity.

Gonsalves rejects the idea of stepping down simply because of his age or length of tenure, asserting that “faith, history, and circumstance” assigned him his current role. He analyzed the “mistakes” of three previous long-standing leaders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to explain his own approach to succession

Ebenezer Joshua: Gonsalves criticized Joshua for “abandoning his party” in 1974 to form a coalition, which Gonsalves argues led to the ultimate demise of Joshua’s party. He explicitly states he will not abandon the Unity Labour Party (ULP) in a similar fashion.

Milton Cato: He notes that Kato’s decision to retire in 1984 created a leadership vacuum and instability that “weakened the party” and led to a “terrible defeat” in 1989. Gonsalves states, “I ain’t doing a Milton Cato of leaving before any circumstances appropriate”.

James Mitchell: Gonsalves views Mitchell’s handover to Arnhim Eustace in 2000 as passing on a “poison chalice”. He also criticizeD Mitchell for “sniping” at his successors in public, vowing that he will not publicly criticized his own successor when the time comes.

He stated that his goal is to learn from these historical precedents to avoid repeating their errors, concluding that for now, he is “not going anywhere”.

Gonsalves’ says his political philosophy is built on several core pillars regarding the nature of governance and the regional identity of the state.

Gonsalves argues that “power in these islands is an illusion”. He distinguishes between “administrative authority,” which can be used to do harm or ill individually, and the authority to do “good,” which he believes can only be achieved through solidarity and cooperation with others.

He posits that a leader cannot achieve progress alone; for example, a minister cannot make crops grow without the farmers. Therefore, doing “good” requires working “in solidarity and in conjunction with other people”.

The Opposition leader describes his mission as transforming a “colonial amended colonial economy” into a “competitive manysided postcolonial economy” that is integrated nationally, regionally, and globally.

Gonsalves defines himself as a “Vincentian nationalist” and a “regional integrationist”. He criticizes political opponents for treating the country in “parochial terms” and governing through fear rather than engaging as an activist player in the Caribbean and the wider world.

He maintains that while “free people” have the right to “make a mistake in an election,” they also have an “obligation to correct it” if they realize a mistake was made.

Gonsalves also touched on his belief in defending the gains of the people through “people’s defense committees,” which he views as part of his ongoing role in opposition or as a party leader.