Ralph Gonsalves, leader of the Unity Labour Party, announced on Friday, during his 79th birthday celebration, that he is currently reviewing the first draft of his party’s manifesto for the next general election.

Gonsalves made the announcement while speaking during a live broadcast, where his office staff serenaded him on his birthday.

Elections in St Vincent are widely expected by December 2025; however, Gonsalves stated in Parliament on Thursday that elections could occur this year or in early 2026.

The ULP leader said he would be endorsed on Saturday as the party’s candidate for North Central Windward, followed by a rally.

Gonsalves noted that, at 79, his mind remains sharp. He added that his latest book should be released shortly, and he is also finalising another publication.

Gonsalves said he has seen a lot over the last 25 years and thank the Caribbean leaders for their best wishes.