Allen Chastanet has been described as the worst prime minister the Eastern Caribbean has ever seen in the 21st century.

The description came from St Vincent’s five-term prime minister, Ralph Gonsalves, who took a swipe at the former St Lucian PM.

Chastanet, who was in SVG recently for the OECS assembly, took time to attend and speak at several events held by the opposition NDP.

“Chastanet is undoubtedly the worst prime minister in the Caribbean in the 21st century, and I could give you chapter and verse about it, and in due course I will. I love when he comes to SVG because he gives me licences to open my mouth about certain things when I go to St Lucia.”

Gonsalves said the Opposition having Chastanet as a political track shows desperation, stating that the former St Lucia PM can’t persuade anyone to vote for the NDP.

“Chastanet could persuade anybody in Saint Vincent to vote for the NDP. He had one chance to run Saint Lucia. One single chance. And by the halfway term, people wanted to kick him out; they were just waiting to kick him out.”

“You know, when I saw Chastanet, I told the fellows, I said, ‘I’m glad that Chastanet was going to have a press conference with Friday because he will put Friday in a hole.’ I predicted it.”

“I said, But Friday is a silly fella. And I will give the imagery of a banana tree because, you know, I will go to the folk. I’m the son of a farmer, and I represent a farming constituency. And the trunk of the banana tree is falling down, and you want to prop it up. You go for Chastanet to prop you up.”

Gonsalves said that the banana plant, which is the metaphor for Friday and the NDP, shows the whole body is so weak politically and everything.