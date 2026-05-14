Gonsalves says education revolution is being dismantled by austerity

Former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has issued a stark warning that the hard-won gains of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ “Education Revolution” are facing an existential threat from the current administration’s severe austerity measures and heavy-handed school policies.

Speaking on a recent radio broadcast, Gonsalves detailed how massive budget cuts, stalled infrastructure, and a shift toward policing in schools threaten to unravel the comprehensive educational support systems established over the past two decades.

Gonsalves reported that his phone has been flooded with messages from parents across the nation who are highly “agitated” and deeply apprehensive that the vital safety nets keeping their children in school will not be available for the upcoming academic year. He reminded listeners that when his Unity Labour Party (ULP) government achieved universal secondary education in September 2005, the rate of 12-year-olds attending secondary school jumped from just four in ten to every single child over eleven.

However, he stressed that expanding access requires robust, ongoing socioeconomic support. “If you do not address certain fundamental socioeconomic and educational matters… you’re likely the solution which you’re talking about putting police in schools would become a problem in itself,” Gonsalves argued.

He pointed out that bringing in larger numbers of students with complicated home and economic lives meant relying heavily on government assistance for basic necessities like transportation, textbooks, uniforms, shoes, and primary school feeding programs.

Furthermore, the former Prime Minister highlighted the severe risk to early childhood education, which saw enrollment skyrocket from a mere 15% to over 85% under his administration. The ULP had established flexible wrap-around care—allowing drop-offs at 7:30 AM and pick-ups at 5:00 PM specifically to encourage and support women entering the labor force, a system he fears the new government will slash to satisfy its strict austerity targets.

Gonsalves also condemned the new administration’s neglect of students requiring specialized attention. He noted that approximately 10% of the student population suffers from learning disabilities such as dyslexia or attention deficit disorder. To address this, the previous administration placed counselors in every school to ensure educators were supported and not unfairly forced to act as social workers or parents.

Compounding the crisis is the deliberate slashing of educational infrastructure. Gonsalves criticized the current government for cutting, deferring, or reviewing major capital projects, specifically naming the construction of the Brighton Secondary School, an advanced science and technology lab, and significant school rehabilitation efforts backed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

Perhaps most alarming to Gonsalves is the current government’s proposed strategy for school management. He issued a heavy critique of the current administration’s instinct to rely on coercion, specifically targeting a proposal from Minister Leok to place police officers inside schools and utilize a “boot camp” approach to discipline.

Gonsalves warned that applying a militaristic, heavy-handed policing approach without first addressing basic student needs is a dangerous strategy that will backfire, inevitably turning struggling students and their parents into criminals. While acknowledging that disciplinary challenges exist, he dismissed the administration’s claims that schools are completely overrun by gangs as exaggerated.

Gonsalves argued that optimal educational outcomes require quality teaching, supportive communities, and maximum institutional infrastructure—foundational pillars that he believes the current government’s “wrong and dangerous” austerity agenda is actively destroying.