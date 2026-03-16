Gonsalves says NDP fanatics attempting to blame him for fire

A fire at the Calliaqua Police Station has forced local authorities to fast-track plans for a new facility as investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze. The incident, which occurred recently, saw firefighters from Argyle join local teams to extinguish the flames.

While the investigation is ongoing, former Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that there is no immediate evidence of a “malignant” source, despite political rhetoric surrounding the event.

The fire has become a point of contention between the Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the New Democratic Party (NDP).

Gonsalves criticized “NDP fanatics” for attempting to place personal blame on him for the fire, calling such claims “nonsensical rubbish”.

He further emphasized that his administration had built more police stations than any other government, citing facilities in Georgetown, Biabou, and Canouan as examples of his record on national security infrastructure.

Gonsalves said the former government had already allocated $13.4 million in the budget for consultancy services to design several new police stations, including Calliaqua.

However, the fire has shifted the project’s priority, with Gonsalves stating that the Calliaqua station must now be fast-tracked in both design and the commencement of construction.

Current provisions for local loans for these projects are lower than in previous years, though a special warrant could be used to address the urgency of the Calliaqua situation.

A $17.5 million external loan from the Saudi Fund is intended for several stations (including old Montrose and Chateaubelair), but this money is currently “in the pipeline” and has not yet been released due to procedural requirements.