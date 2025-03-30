SVG PM Says ‘No Value in Debating Opposition Leader’

Gonsalves says: No value in debating Friday

St Vincent Prime Minister and leader of the ruling ULP Ralph Gonsalves, has expressed skepticism regarding the value of a debate with opposition leader Godwin Friday. He believes such an event would degenerate into a “beauty contest” rather than a meaningful discussion of policy.

With a general election in St. Vincent expected by December 2025, Gonsalves shared his views during the WEFM program “Issue at Hand” on Sunday.

He pointed out that both major political parties are active in Parliament every month, often meeting twice, in addition to five-day budget debates. “People see us debating, answering questions, and handling issues,” he stated.

Gonsalves drew a parallel with debates in the United States, noting that they often resemble beauty contests. He remarked, “A journalist may ask a question like, ‘How would you deal with unemployment?’ and you have just one minute to respond. It’s impossible to provide a comprehensive answer in such a short time, leaving many questions unanswered.”

Gonsalves emphasized that both he and Friday have been present in Parliament for many years—Gonsalves since 1994 and Friday since 2001—accumulating a combined 24 years of experience. Gonsalves noted, “Friday has been the leader of the opposition for around seven years, and we have indeed crossed swords on numerous issues.”

Gonsalves who stated that he is not backing down since no one has asked but opined that a debate between himself and Friday would not significantly benefit the country.

“Many people might say, ‘Ralph, you would eat him alive,’ but I don’t believe it would add any substantial value. A few years ago, a journalist inquired about a potential debate between Eustace and myself. Neither of us was genuinely interested because we both understood that we regularly debate in Parliament. It could easily turn into a beauty show,” he remarked.

While acknowledging that some journalists might wish to hype the idea of a debate, Gonsalves remains doubtful about its potential to enrich public discourse.