Shallow suffering from ‘pm-ritis’ says Gonsalves

Shallow has a disease called “Prime Minister-ritis”

In a fiery political confrontation Tuesday night in Rose Hall, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves delivered a scathing critique of New Democratic Party (NDP) north leeward candidate Kishore Shallow, characterizing him as an opportunistic and incorrigible liar with an acute case of “Prime Minister-ritis.”

Gonsalves pulled no punches, directly addressing Shallow’s political ambitions and credibility.

“This fellow is an opportunist, and he’s an incorrigible liar,” Gonsalves declared, highlighting what he perceives as Shallow’s fundamental political shortcomings.

Gonsalves diagnosed Shallow with “Prime Minister-ritis,” an “incurable disease” that manifests as an unrealistic aspiration to lead.

Gonsalves suggested that Shallow’s political frustrations stem from recognizing the depth of talent within the Unity Labour Party (ULP), including potential successors like Camilo, Saboto, Randy, Carlos, and emerging leaders like Melissa Peters.

“Who the hell is Shallow?” Gonsalves rhetorically asked, emphasizing the candidate’s perceived insignificance. He claimed that many individuals Shallow claims are supporting him have denied such associations when contacted.

The ULP leader also condemned Shallow’s previous remarks, where he called him an “old clown” and “old fool.” Gonsalves argued that such language disrespects cultural values of honoring age and experience.

“In our culture, age represents wisdom and judgment,” Gonsalves stated. “Shallow should not receive a single vote from any elderly person in North Leeward for his disrespectful rhetoric.”

Gonsalves also criticized NDP leadership, describing Friday as “weak, lazy, and backward”.