Gonsalves says ‘vipers, hypocrites’ to face political reckoning

Former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has issued a fiery warning to his political opponents and critics, labeling them “vipers” and promising they will soon face a “day of political reckoning”.

Speaking out against the current administration’s economic policies, Gonsalves vehemently defended his legacy while criticizing those who have aligned with the new government’s agenda.

Gonsalves rigorously defended the Unity Labour Party’s (ULP) nearly 25-year track record, emphasizing that his administration managed the economy with a balance of “prudence and enterprise”. He noted that under his leadership, the country never defaulted on its debt and received a “fantastic report in July 2024 from the IMF”.

However, Gonsalves expressed deep frustration that just five months into the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) tenure, the narrative has shifted to warn of a impending “disorderly fiscal adjustment”.

In response, he directed severe criticism at individuals he described as “hypocrites,” “vipers,” and “double speakers” who are actively trying to tarnish the ULP government’s performance.

He accused these detractors of supporting the new administration’s agenda simply because “they want to eat a food,” suggesting their loyalties have been bought by the prospect of political patronage and financial gain.

The core of the dispute revolves around the NDP government’s agreement with the IMF to implement an “ambitious fiscal consolidation” program, which Gonsalves condemned as “damning austerity” that will “cripple this country”.

He characterized the NDP’s embrace of the IMF’s recommendations as an “absurd agenda” and a “total betrayal” of the working class, noting that it entirely contradicts the promises the NDP made on the campaign trail to immediately improve citizens’ lives.

Despite the aggressive rhetoric aimed at his party’s legacy, Gonsalves remained defiant.

He advised his supporters not to lose their heads, but instead to stay organized, work in solidarity, and carefully document the actions of the current NDP government.

Unfazed, Gonsalves delivered a stern final message to his detractors: “Let them go ahead. They will have their day of political reckoning”.