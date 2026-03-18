‘Silence’ over welfare of 51 Vincy students in Cuba

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has launched a blistering critique of the current administration’s “utter silence” regarding the well-being of dozens of Vincentian students currently caught in the middle of Cuba’s deepening economic and energy crisis.

Speaking on Wednesday, Gonsalves revealed that there are currently 51 Vincentian students in Cuba studying medicine and expressed deep concern for their welfare as the island nation grapples with a total lack of fuel shipments for three months and severe food shortages.

Gonsalves pointed out a perceived double standard in the government’s communication strategy. While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued general statements advising families of Vincentians in Gulf countries to keep in touch during Middle Eastern tensions, he noted that the administration has not said “one word” regarding the medical students in Cuba.

“I want the parents to tell me what is happening to their children,” Gonsalves urged, highlighting that the government should be providing elementary consular updates on the students’ status during such high-level instability.

Fearing that the situation in Cuba may become “too problematic” for the students to continue their education effectively, Gonsalves proposed that the government proactively seek alternative arrangements. He suggested exploring available spaces at the University of the West Indies (UWI) as a primary option.

While he acknowledged that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has its own medical schools, he noted they are often too expensive for many families. However, he suggested that the state could potentially negotiate “special arrangements” with local institutions if the students’ situation in Cuba becomes untenable.

The former Prime Minister framed the student issue within a broader context of historical gratitude and regional solidarity. He reminded citizens that Cuba has been “selfless” toward St. Vincent and the Grenadines, providing the training for these 51 students and contributing significantly to national infrastructure, including the Argyle International Airport and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center.

Gonsalves argued that the government’s lack of action on behalf of these students is a symptom of a larger “stasis” and “lack of energy” within the current cabinet. He concluded by calling for immediate humanitarian aid to Cuba, such as shipments of rice and flour via the ECGC, to help alleviate the conditions facing both the Cuban people and the Vincentian students living among them.